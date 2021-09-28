Maharashtra: First-come-first-serve admissions for Class 11 from today

The Maharashtra government begins the first-come-first-serve (FCFS) round of admissions for candidates who have not yet secured admissions into the first year of junior college from today (Tuesday).

This admission round will go on till October 14 in a phased manner on the website 11thadmission.org.in. So far, three regular and one special round of admissions have taken place for Class 11 and more than 60,000 students have taken admissions. However, as per registrations, around 18,000 students are yet to secure admissions, for whose benefit the FCFS round is being held.

Students will be able to see vacancies across junior colleges from today. They are required to fill Part I of their admission form but filling Part II of the form which indicates colleges of choice is not necessary as students can directly take online admissions into the college of choice.

Based on the marks, students have been divided into seven groups. On September 28-29, students with more than 90 per cent or marks between 450-500 can take part in the FCFS round. The further dates are September 30-October 1 for students with 80 per cent plus marks, October 2 to 4 for students with 70 per cent plus marks, October 5 – 6 for students with 60 per cent plus marks, October 7 to 9 for students with 50 per cent plus marks, October 10-12 for all students who have passed Class 10 and October 13-14 for students with ATKT (allowed to keep terms) and all those who have passed Class 10.

If the students are not able to confirm admissions at junior colleges within the set deadline, their allocations would be cancelled.