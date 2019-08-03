Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Bhendi Bazaar’s Navrang building, none injured

A fire broke out in a building on Abdul Rehman Street in Bhendi Bazaar in the early hours of Saturday. According to fire officials, a call was received at 4.24 am informing them about the fire in the Navrang building following which 12 fire tenders were pressed to service.

It took more than six hours of rigorous effort to bring the fire under control. The fire has been declared to be that of level-4 and fire-fighting operations are still underway.

Chief fire officer P S Rahangdale said people stranded on the upper floors were evacuated. Although there are no reports of anyone being injured so far, a fire officer has been rushed to GT hospital after he fell sick out of suffocation during the fire-fighting operations.

Navrang building, a ground-plus-four structure, had many commercial units used as storage of articles. An official said that since the building is old, there is a possibility of collapse of the building due to the fire.