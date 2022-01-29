Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in pantry car of train, none hurt

A fire broke out in the pantry car of the 12993 Gandhidham-Puri Express while it was entering the Nandurbar railway station in Maharashtra Saturday morning. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, officials said.

According to the railway officials, the fire broke out around 10.35 am and was detected by the Dy SS, Nandurbar who informed the control room.

The official said, the fire extinguishers available at the station and inside the train were used to douse the flames. The fire brigade was also informed and a tender arrived at the site at 11 am.

The pantry car was separated from the train in order to stop the flames from spreading.

The medical team and other paramedical staff immediately rushed to the site. Senior Railway Officers also reached the site to take stock of the situation. The train comprised a total of 22 coaches and the pantry car was the 13th number.

“The coach has been detached from the train and the fire has been doused. The services on the route have been restored and there have been no injuries,” said an official.

As the pantry car was detached from the train, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) arranged for food at the stations on the route of the train. IRCTC said enroute passengers in the train will get food at the major stations and a message has already been forwarded to the stations on the route to provide food through the side vending at the stations.