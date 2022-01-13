scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Kalyan pet shop, several animals, birds charred to death

According to the officials of the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the fire broke out around 8 am Wednesday when the shop was shut.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: January 13, 2022 11:20:29 am
While an investigation is on to ascertain the cause of fire, preliminary probe points at a short circuit.

A fire broke out at a pet shop in the Rambaugh locality of Kalyan township Wednesday killing several birds and animals kept for sale. While an investigation is on to ascertain the cause of fire, preliminary probe points at a short circuit.

While the firefighting operation was initiated as soon as the fire brigade personnel reached the spot and some of the animals were rescued, most of them were charred to death. The shop had cats, rabbits, tortoises, parrots among other pet animals and birds.

“There was no human casualty and we are carrying out an investigation. Appropriate action will be taken once the report comes,” said a KDMC official.

Meanwhile, local animal lovers said most of the pet shops in the area are illegal and sell animals and birds without permission.

