Maharashtra: FIR lodged against MIDC contractor

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) got an FIR lodged against a private contractor employed by the MIDC in Navi Mumbai for allegedly causing damage to electricity supply lines. The contractor has been asked by court to respond to the complaint within 14 days, sources said.

MSEDCL assistant engineer Prashant Bhanushali filed an FIR against Mohan Netke, the contractor of Malhar Enterprises on March 8. “A water supply pipeline is being installed in the Shirvane MIDC area. We already have underground electric supply lines in that area. On March 7, while excavation work was going on, the JCB struck the electric supply line which caused a blast. It led to power outages in the area and led to damage amounting Rs 1.13 lakh,” Bhanushali said.

“Not only did it damage the supply unit, the incident could have led to loss of life as well,” spokesperson Vishwajeet Bhosale said. “We tried to reach out to Netke but he wasn’t responding thus we had to approach the police,” he added.

Netke’s firm was employed by MIDC to lay the pipeline in Shirvane MIDC area and the work started earlier last month.