Maharashtra: FIR against CM Shinde supporters for Dadar clash; 5 arrested from Uddhav’s Sena, released on bail

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR for rioting and assault against Shiv Sena workers belonging to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp, based on a complaint filed by a leader of the faction headed by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The complainant, Mahesh Sawant, has also alleged that MLA Sada Sarvankar, a leader from the Shinde camp, fired a gun shot during a fight that broke out among Shiv Sena workers in the party’s bastion in Mumbai’s Dadar (west) Sunday.

Zonal DCP Pranaya Ashok said the firing incident has not been verified yet and so they did not name the MLA in the FIR.

The fight between the two camps is said to be an outcome of a fracas that took place over serving water during a Ganpati visarjan procession Saturday.

Earlier, the police had arrested five persons including Mahesh Sawant for unlawful assembly, rioting, assault and dacoity in the same incident. All the five were later granted bail from the police station.

Mahesh Sawant’s complaint named one Santosh Telvane, 49. Notably, Telvane had earlier filed the complaint that led to the arrest of Mahesh Sawant.

Telvane sells vegetables near the office of Saamna newspaper, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena party, in Prabhadevi. He is a shakha pramukh (local branch leader) of Shiv Sena from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp.

Advertisement

He had claimed that Mahesh Sawant and his men threw stones at him and his supporters, and attacked them with bamboo sticks. Telvane also alleged that the mob robbed his gold chain worth Rs 2.60 lakh. Based on his complaint, Mahesh Sawant and over 30 others were charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly prosecuting common object), 395 (dacoity), 324 (hurt by dangerous weapon), 323 (hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Telvane told the police, “Mahesh Sawant lives in my neighbourhood. For the last three months due to the political situation, I joined MLA Sada Sarvankar from Eknath Shinde camp and hence Mahesh Sawant has a grudge against me. On September 9 during the Visarjan procession, we had kept a stall near Prabhadevi junction to serve water and Mahesh Sawant’s supporters, too, were serving water next to us.

“Around 12 am (Saturday), there was a minor argument over chanting slogans and we amicably solved the issue… On 11th September around 12.30 am, my nephew Vikas Telvane, friends Vivek Patil and Ganesh Patil were chatting near the Hanuman temple. At this time, Mahesh Sawant accompanied by Shailesh Mali, Sanjay Bhagat, Vinayak Devrukhkar, Prathamesh Bidu, Vipul Tatkar, Yashwant Vichle, Vijay Pandey, Chandan Salunkhe, Sanjay Sawant, Dutesh Rahate, Ravi Padyachil and 20 to 25 unknown people came with swords, chopper, bamboo and sticks.”

Advertisement

Mahesh Sawant’s lawyer Girish Sawant said: “Mahesh Sawant is being falsely implicated.”