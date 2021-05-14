Maharashtra: FIR against unidentified persons posing as Cipla representatives

A police officer said an employee from the corporate communications team of Cipla recently approached the Cyber police with complaints received from people across the country.

Maharashtra cyber police on Thursday registered an FIR against unidentified persons for cheating several people by posing as representatives of Cipla and claiming to offer remdesivir and tocilizumab – two key drugs used in Covid-19 treatment — at cheap rates.

The pharmaceutical company alleged the accused were putting up posts on various social media platforms to lure people in need of the much-sought-after drugs.

A police officer said an employee from the corporate communications team of Cipla recently approached the Cyber police with complaints received from people across the country.

The complainants told the company that they had come across mobile numbers of a few people who claimed to be Cipla distributors and promised to sell them the two drugs at cheap rates.