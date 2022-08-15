scorecardresearch
Maharashtra: Finance Minister Sitharaman’s visit to Pawar ‘bastion’ Baramati postponed till Sept

The finance minister’s impending visit to Baramati, which happens to be the home town of NCP president Sharad Pawar and his family, has created a flutter within the political circles. The Baramati Lok Sabha seat is represented by Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s forthcoming tour to Baramati in Pune has been postponed from August to September, said highly placed sources in the BJP.

A senior BJP leader said, “Sitharaman was scheduled to tour Baramati Lok Sabha constituency (comprising six assembly segments) from August 16 to 18. But the visit has been postponed. She will now visit Baramati for three days in the month of September. The final dates are yet to be worked out.”

The upcoming festivals and the state monsoon session from August 17 to 25 in Mumbai have been given as reasons for the deferment of the tour. Interestingly, the monsoon session will be the first assembly session after the formation of the new cabinet with 18 ministers led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

For the past several decades, Baramati has remained a Pawar family stronghold. Supriya won the Baramati Lok Sabha seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019. Earlier, the seat was represented by her father since the early 1990s. Even the Baramati assembly seat is represented by Opposition leader and Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar. He is a seven-term MLA from Baramati assembly constituency.

In a candid admission, BJP poll managers said: “Baramati has come to be known as Pawar’s unshakable bastion. And the BJP has taken up the challenge to dent it in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.”

State BJP president Chandrakant Bawankule said, “We are determined to fight for the Baramati seat with greater determination. The strategy is to leave no stone unturned to give a tough fight.”

“Yet, we have not singled out Baramati as the only seat,” he said, adding that “it is one of the 16 difficult Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra that have been shortlisted. So, we have started preparations ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.”

“The message from the central leadership is clear – in politics, nothing is impossible. Even in the most difficult seats where the BJP has never won in the last four decades, they should concentrate and draw up the right strategy. A concerted effort can help make inroads and garner public support for the party,” Bawankule said.

Across the country, the BJP has shortlisted 141 such seats. Of these, 16 seats are in Maharashtra. Party insiders claimed that since the constituencies were shortlisted before the Shinde faction teamed up with the BJP, they include some seats held by Shiv Sena candidates from the Shinde camp. In such seats, the BJP will continue to work and provide support to Shinde faction candidates, they said.

Explaining the reason for deploying Sitharaman in Baramati, sources said: “With Sharad Pawar at the helm, it is known that Baramati is well developed. Yet, we have called for a taluka-wise report. There are several challenges that remain to be addressed. Like there are hundreds of villages reeling under water crisis. There are also issues of industrial development, employment, and infrastructure.”

Sitharaman is slated to tour all six assembly segments under Baramati Lok Sabha constituency – Indapur, Bhor, Daund, Khadakwasla, Purander, and Baramati.

The mandate from central BJP leaders to Union ministers who have been assigned Lok Sabha constituencies is to undertake three-day tours thrice at regular intervals. The tours by Union ministers will be followed by tours of state-level leaders accompanied by a dedicated team.

A BJP general secretary said requesting anonymity, “In 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 23 seats in Maharashtra. Now, we have to take our tally up to 45 seats.”

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray contested the elections together. Of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP won 23, Shiv Sena 18, Congress 1, NCP 4, AIMIM 1 and Independent 1.

Of these 18 Shiv Sena MPs, 12 have pledged support to the Shinde faction, leaving just six MPs with the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena.

BJP insiders said, “The party will aggressively work to wrest Lok Sabha constituencies where the NCP, Congress and the Thackeray faction of the Sena have a strong foothold.”

