This festive season, Tukaram Mundhe has an eye on your favourite snacks

The Maharashtra FDA has cited extremely unhygienic and unsafe conditions in which the food was being manufactured. (Sourced photos)

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Tukaram Mundhe, has started the festival crackdown. As people in Maharashtra gear up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri, the food safety regulator, acting on concerns over the quality of the namkeen, banana chips, sev, and other snacks people typically have during the festive season, has seized nearly 29 tonnes of food products, raw materials and edible oil worth Rs 20.48 lakh from 11 establishments in Thane’s Shil-Diva area.

Following a tip-off on September 9, the FDA conducted a surprise inspection at establishments in Bhaskar Compound, Khadi Gaon and found poor-quality stocks of potato wafers, farali chiwda, spicy wafers, mixed farsan, sev, bhakarwadi, banana chips and other products, besides maida, besan, pea flour, palmolein and used cooking oil.