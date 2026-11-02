Maharashtra FDA’s Tukaram Mundhe alerted after 27 people fall sick after wedding feast

The Maharashtra food safety body, led by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, was alerted after at least 27 people, including four children, fell sick after consuming food at a wedding.
The incident happened on Sunday, November 1, at Nalanda Buddha Vihar hall, Nahur West, Mumbai.
“At least 500 people had attended the wedding. Twenty-seven people had food in the last batch, and they developed symptoms of food poisoning,” the Bhandup Police said, adding that they were all rushed to a nearby hospital.
All the affected persons are being treated, and they are reportedly out of danger.
“No casualties have been reported; all the hospitalised patients are stable,” the police said.
The Bhandup Police said they have alerted the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the incident at the wedding.
The authorities are awaiting stomach wash reports of the affected persons to ascertain the cause of alleged food poisoning and initiate appropriate legal action.
“We have contacted the Maharashtra FDA; we will initiate appropriate legal action soon, and we will investigate the matter,” police said.