Maharashtra FDA cracks down on milk adulteration, issues stricter norms for supply chain

Under the new norms, all operators must maintain traceability records from collection to sale, ensure proper cold chain, use food grade equipment and implement food safety management systems.(Representational image/File)

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday issued a statewide order tightening food safety norms across the milk supply chain after inspections uncovered repeated instances of adulteration, synthetic milk production and other violations.

The order, issued by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, applies with immediate effect to milk collection centres, dairies, transporters, distributors, wholesalers and retailers.

“Milk is not merely a food product; it is a nutritional foundation for millions of children, mothers, patients and senior citizens. Adulterating milk amounts to playing with public health. Such practices will not be tolerated in Maharashtra,” Mundhe said.