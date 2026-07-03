Maharashtra FDA cracks down on milk adulteration, issues stricter norms for supply chain

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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday issued a statewide order tightening food safety norms across the milk supply chain after inspections uncovered repeated instances of adulteration, synthetic milk production and other violations.
The order, issued by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, applies with immediate effect to milk collection centres, dairies, transporters, distributors, wholesalers and retailers.
“Milk is not merely a food product; it is a nutritional foundation for millions of children, mothers, patients and senior citizens. Adulterating milk amounts to playing with public health. Such practices will not be tolerated in Maharashtra,” Mundhe said.
The FDA said inspections had detected dilution of milk with water, manufacture of synthetic milk using chemicals such as urea, detergents and formalin, sale of synthetic milk as fresh milk, antibiotic residues beyond permissible limits, poor hygiene and failure to maintain the cold chain.
Under the new norms, all operators must maintain traceability records from collection to sale, ensure proper cold chain, use food grade equipment and implement food safety management systems. Raw milk containers must be labelled “RAW MILK” with a warning that the milk should be boiled before consumption, while pasteurised milk must be sold only in sealed, labelled packs.
The FDA said enforcement would extend across the supply chain, with repeat offenders and high risk businesses facing enhanced surveillance. It also announced special inspection drives during festivals such as Ganeshotsav, Diwali, Holi, Navratri and Raksha Bandhan, when demand for dairy products peaks.
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