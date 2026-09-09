3 ISKCON eateries in Mumbai’s Juhu flagged for food safety violations

The food units at Hare Krishna Land, ISKCON Juhu Food Services–Restaurant and Govindas Restaurant were inspected on September 3. (AI-generated image/Gemini)

Maharashtra’s food safety regulator’s crackdown to ensure compliance has now reached Lord Krishna’s doorstep, with the state regulator suspending licences of three food units run by ISKCON Juhu after inspections revealed glaring violations.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raids at three ISKCON food units found serious food-safety and hygiene violations, including pest infestation, inadequate food storage and segregation, poor drainage and gaps in water and food testing, employee medical checks and food-safety training.

The action was part of a wider crackdown in which the FDA suspended the licences of six food establishments in Mumbai, three in the Konkan division and 11 in the Pune division.