3 ISKCON eateries in Mumbai’s Juhu flagged for food safety violations

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Maharashtra’s food safety regulator’s crackdown to ensure compliance has now reached Lord Krishna’s doorstep, with the state regulator suspending licences of three food units run by ISKCON Juhu after inspections revealed glaring violations.
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raids at three ISKCON food units found serious food-safety and hygiene violations, including pest infestation, inadequate food storage and segregation, poor drainage and gaps in water and food testing, employee medical checks and food-safety training.
The action was part of a wider crackdown in which the FDA suspended the licences of six food establishments in Mumbai, three in the Konkan division and 11 in the Pune division.
In Pune, 12 establishments were hit, with one ordered to stop business for operating without a valid food licence.
The three ISKCON establishments whose licences were suspended by the FDA are the main food establishment at Hare Krishna Land, ISKCON Juhu Food Services–Restaurant and Govindas Restaurant. Officials said they were inspected on September 3.
At the main establishment at Hare Krishna Land, the FDA found inadequate checks of raw materials, improper storage conditions, pest infestation, inadequate cleaning and drainage, and missing records of water testing, employee medical checks, vaccination, training and audits.
At Govindas Restaurant, inspectors found standing water in cold storage, blocked drains, pest-control deficiencies and inadequate segregation of raw and cooked food.
Meanwhile, the food safety body, led by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, also suspended the licence of Drogheria Sellers Pvt Ltd (Zepto), Malad West.
Inspectors found live cockroaches in packed egg boxes and on a beverage table. Milk, paneer and curd were stored at 14-15°C as against the expected 2-6°C, while cold storage was at 20-21°C. Expired food was also found on shelves for sale.
Mateshwari Milk, Kharghar, also faced suspension after the FDA found discrepancies in milk labelling, including loose toned milk being sold as cow’s milk and loose standardised milk as buffalo milk.
Pasteurised milk was also being supplied despite the absence of a pasteurisation facility.
An IRCTC-linked base kitchen in Kurla was suspended after inspectors found cockroaches, uncovered food, and food being prepared near open garbage. Four other establishments received improvement notices.
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