No more loose turmeric, chilli on sale? Tukaram Mundhe’s move puts spice sellers on alert

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Maharashtra's food safety regulator, led by Tukaram Mundhe, has banned the sale of loose spice powders in another crackdown on adulteration, use of colours

Written by: Purnima Sah
2 min readOct 16, 2026 11:58 AM IST
Tukaram Mundhe has banned loose spice powders in Maharashtra. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)Tukaram Mundhe has banned loose spice powders in Maharashtra. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
Make us preferred source on Google

In yet another crackdown on adulteration, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Tukaram Mundhe, has banned the sale of spice powders and mixed spices in loose, unpacked form and directed a statewide crackdown on adulteration, prohibited colours, and unhygienic production practices.

In a comprehensive compliance order dated October 15, the food safety regulator has made packing and sealing of such products at the place of production mandatory before distribution and sale.

The order applies to spices such as turmeric, chilli, coriander, cumin, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, asafoetida, saffron, poppy seeds, garam masala, curry powder and other spice products.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Also Read | ‘Singham IAS’ Tukaram Mundhe says India needs to regulate online food sector

The FDA has also prohibited unauthorised colours and harmful substances such as Metanil Yellow, Rhodamine B, Sudan dyes, and lead chromate.

“Action will also be taken against the mixing of brick powder, chalk, sawdust, foreign starch and other unauthorised substances to increase the weight or quantity of spices, as well as the sale of spices from which extracts have been removed,” said FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

“To improve hygiene, spices must not be dried on public roads, tarred surfaces, drains, near garbage bins or close to cattle sheds. Production and storage premises must be clean, dry and pest-free, and spices must be protected from contamination. Storing chemicals, pesticides and industrial colours alongside spices is prohibited,” Tukaram Mundhe added.

The food safety body has directed food safety officers across Maharashtra to inspect spice businesses and record inspections, samples and enforcement action.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments