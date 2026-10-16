No more loose turmeric, chilli on sale? Tukaram Mundhe’s move puts spice sellers on alert

In yet another crackdown on adulteration, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Tukaram Mundhe, has banned the sale of spice powders and mixed spices in loose, unpacked form and directed a statewide crackdown on adulteration, prohibited colours, and unhygienic production practices.



In a comprehensive compliance order dated October 15, the food safety regulator has made packing and sealing of such products at the place of production mandatory before distribution and sale.



The order applies to spices such as turmeric, chilli, coriander, cumin, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, asafoetida, saffron, poppy seeds, garam masala, curry powder and other spice products.

