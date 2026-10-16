No more loose turmeric, chilli on sale? Tukaram Mundhe’s move puts spice sellers on alert

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In yet another crackdown on adulteration, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Tukaram Mundhe, has banned the sale of spice powders and mixed spices in loose, unpacked form and directed a statewide crackdown on adulteration, prohibited colours, and unhygienic production practices.
In a comprehensive compliance order dated October 15, the food safety regulator has made packing and sealing of such products at the place of production mandatory before distribution and sale.
The order applies to spices such as turmeric, chilli, coriander, cumin, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, asafoetida, saffron, poppy seeds, garam masala, curry powder and other spice products.
The FDA has also prohibited unauthorised colours and harmful substances such as Metanil Yellow, Rhodamine B, Sudan dyes, and lead chromate.
“Action will also be taken against the mixing of brick powder, chalk, sawdust, foreign starch and other unauthorised substances to increase the weight or quantity of spices, as well as the sale of spices from which extracts have been removed,” said FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.
“To improve hygiene, spices must not be dried on public roads, tarred surfaces, drains, near garbage bins or close to cattle sheds. Production and storage premises must be clean, dry and pest-free, and spices must be protected from contamination. Storing chemicals, pesticides and industrial colours alongside spices is prohibited,” Tukaram Mundhe added.
The food safety body has directed food safety officers across Maharashtra to inspect spice businesses and record inspections, samples and enforcement action.