Maharashtra FDA suspends 14 licences of Zepto, Blinkit, Instamart outlets

The Maharashtra FDA has suspended 14 licences of online food delivery establishments after a statewide inspection found serious hygiene and food safety violations. (Representative image)

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of 14 online food delivery establishments, including outlets operated by Zepto, Blinkit and Instamart, after a statewide inspection drive found serious food safety and hygiene violations.

The drive, conducted on August 13, covered 86 establishments selling food through online platforms. The FDA issued improvement notices to 60 establishments and ordered one to immediately halt business activity.

Of the 14 suspended licences, five were of Blinkit outlets, five of Zepto, two of Instamart and one each of Bhagwati Stores and Swinsta ENT Pvt Ltd, which also operates an Instamart outlet.

Inspectors reported violations ranging from rodent droppings and cockroach infestations to expired food stock. Several Mumbai outlets were found with rusted storage racks, food stored directly on the floor, poor segregation of food and non-food items, and failure to follow FIFO/FEFO stock rotation norms.