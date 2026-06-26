Expired gear, missing records: 2 Mumbai, Thane blood centres shut over safety lapses

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration received information about alleged violations in blood collection, processing and distribution at the two blood bank facilities in Mumbai and Than. (Photo credit: AI-Generated)

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday ordered the immediate suspension of operations at Sir J J Metropolitan Blood Centre in Mumbai and Maya Blood Centre in Thane’s Badlapur, following serious violations of blood bank regulations that could compromise the safety and quality of blood supplied to patients.

The action follows a joint inspection conducted with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) between June 22 and 24, after the FDA received information about alleged violations in blood collection, processing and distribution at the two facilities.

“The Food and Drug Administration will not tolerate any negligence or violation of rules affecting the health of blood donors and patients. All blood banks in the state must strictly comply with the law, failing which stringent regulatory action will follow. We are committed to ensuring that citizens receive safe blood,” FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said.