Maharashtra FDA registers case against ayurvedic firm over ‘tall’ claims

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has got a case registered against the manufactures and distributors of Ayurvedic tablet ‘Maha Shikhar Vati’ for allegedly cheating customers by making false claims of helping them increase their height by 3 to 7 inches.

The manufacturers also allegedly claimed that the consumer would start growing taller in 15 days and the process would continue till he is 35.

A series of complaints from different states led the FDA to approach the Kherwadi police in June. Last week, a case was registered under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC and sections 3 (D) (prohibition of advertisement of certain drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders), 4 (prohibition of misleading advertisements relating to drugs) and 7 (penalty) of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

“Such products should be administered under the supervision of a doctor. Because of such advertisements, people buy and consume on their own, which may be harmful as these might have side effects,” said FDA Joint Commissioner D R Gahane.

Officials said the FDA started receiving complaints in March, following which, FDA Assistant Commissioner (Zone 3, Drugs) Kisan More ordered the product from its official website. “We bought the tablets for evidence to show that they are selling the product online without any doctor’s prescription. We were delivered two small bottles of tablets worth Rs 3,600. After it was delivered, we tracked the route and came to know that the manufacturers are based in Madhya Pradesh. As it is out of our jurisdiction, we approached Kherwadi police and got a case registered,” said an FDA officer.

After the case was registered, the investigators blocked the official website of Maha Shikher Vati. The television channels which advertised the product have also been booked.

Inspector Sunil Yadav of Kherwadi police said, “Before approaching our police station, the FDA had submitted an application with the Cyber Crime unit, so their website was blocked. We have also started calling people for inquiry.”

