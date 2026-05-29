Oil in milk, mangoes ripened with chemicals: 33 held as Maharashtra FDA cracks down on gutkha, food adulteration

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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) arrested 33 people, sealed 27 establishments, and seized goods worth nearly Rs 50 lakh during a statewide enforcement drive against the sale of banned gutkha and food adulteration conducted between May 25 and May 27.
According to a statement issued by the FDA on Thursday, raids were carried out across the Brihanmumbai, Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Amravati, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisions, targeting banned tobacco products, adulterated food items, and unhygienic manufacturing units.
Officials said 53 establishments were inspected in connection with the sale of banned gutkha, paan masala, and similar products. Of these, 34 establishments were allegedly found violating the ban. The department registered 25 First Information Reports (FIRs), arrested 33 people, seized five vehicles, and sealed 27 establishments. Goods worth Rs 20.57 lakh were seized during the operation.
Mumbai recorded the highest number of actions, with 19 establishments sealed and 19 accused arrested.
The FDA also inspected 23 establishments manufacturing or selling packaged drinking water, milk products, noodles, carbonated beverages, edible oil, sweets and farsan, ice cream, spices, khoya, paneer, ghee, besan and bakery products. Food stock worth Rs 28.78 lakh was seized under the Food Safety and Standards Act, and samples were sent for laboratory analysis.
Officials in Jalgaon found alleged adulteration of cow milk, with edible oil being used to prepare synthetic milk. In Pune district’s Indapur area, mangoes worth around Rs 20,000—artificially ripened using chemicals—were seized.
In Dhule, the FDA seized gram flour stock worth nearly Rs 14 lakh from an atta mill allegedly operating in unhygienic conditions. In Dharavi, action was taken against a noodles manufacturing unit for alleged labelling violations.
In Nashik, officials detected alleged illegal food production activities, fake labelling, and sale of substandard edible oil, while in Palghar, ice cream stock was seized from a unit allegedly operating in unhygienic conditions.
FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said strict action would continue against those violating food safety laws. “Those found violating food safety laws will face stringent action. Repeat offenders involved in gutkha sales and food adulteration will face FIRs,” he added.
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