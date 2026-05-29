Oil in milk, mangoes ripened with chemicals: 33 held as Maharashtra FDA cracks down on gutkha, food adulteration

The Maharashtra FDA seized goods worth nearly Rs 50 lakh during a statewide enforcement drive against the sale of banned gutkha and food adulteration. (Image generated using AI)

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) arrested 33 people, sealed 27 establishments, and seized goods worth nearly Rs 50 lakh during a statewide enforcement drive against the sale of banned gutkha and food adulteration conducted between May 25 and May 27.

According to a statement issued by the FDA on Thursday, raids were carried out across the Brihanmumbai, Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Amravati, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisions, targeting banned tobacco products, adulterated food items, and unhygienic manufacturing units.

Officials said 53 establishments were inspected in connection with the sale of banned gutkha, paan masala, and similar products. Of these, 34 establishments were allegedly found violating the ban. The department registered 25 First Information Reports (FIRs), arrested 33 people, seized five vehicles, and sealed 27 establishments. Goods worth Rs 20.57 lakh were seized during the operation.