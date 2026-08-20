Maharashtra FDA bans repeated use of cooking oil, sale of loose oil

The Maharashtra FDA order prohibits the sale of loose or unpackaged edible oil. (File photo)

There will be no further sale of loose edible oil or repeated use of cooking oil in Maharashtra, as the food safety body, led by Tukaram Mundhe, has issued a stringent 14-point statewide compliance and enforcement order to curb adulteration and ensure food safety.

Violations can attract penalties of up to Rs 10 lakh for unsafe food, possession of adulterants or operating without a valid licence; substandard and misbranded oil can attract penalties of up to Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively. Licences can also be suspended or cancelled.

What does it cover? The food safety body’s latest order covers all edible oils and fats, including groundnut, mustard, soybean, sunflower, safflower, cottonseed, rice bran, palm, coconut, sesame and maize oils, as well as vanaspati.