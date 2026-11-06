Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized 3,098.46 metric tonnes of food worth Rs 63.45 crore across the state in a two-month drive, as demand for sweets, ghee, dry fruits and festive snacks rises ahead of Diwali, according to FDA data.

The drive, which ran from September 1 to November 3, covered 9,667 food establishments. The FDA suspended 954 food business licences and registrations, began proceedings to cancel 25 more and issued 4,603 improvement notices. It also collected 8,835 food samples for testing.

What was seized

Salt, spices and condiments made up the largest share by value at Rs 21.09 crore, followed by edible oils at Rs 16.31 crore. The FDA also seized milk products, including ghee and khava (mawa), worth Rs 7.63 crore, and dry fruits worth Rs 7.47 crore.