Maharashtra FDA Commissioner transferred amid Remdesivir procurement row

On Saturday, Mumbai Police had summoned a director of Bruck Pharma, a Daman-based pharmaceutical company that manufactures Remdesivir, for questioning about a huge quantity of the drug stored in Mumbai. (File Photo)

Amid the controversy over procurement of Remdesivir from a Daman-based company, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday shunted out Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Commissioner Abhimanyu Kale, who signed off on the April 17 permission to the company to supply the drug in Maharashtra.

Parimal Singh, a 2004-batch officer, will replace him.

Sources said the action against Kale came hours after the matter was discussed in the state cabinet. Some ministers raised the issue and the delay in action against a BJP leader who allegedly distributed the Remdesivir in Nandurbar, sources said.

Since Saturday, the ruling MVA and BJP have been engaged in a war of words over the procurement of Remdesivir, with the government alleging that the Centre has pressured the manufacturers to not supply it to Maharashtra.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and another BJP leader, Praveen Darekar, had rushed to the police station and asked the police why they had called him for questioning when the FDA had given permission.