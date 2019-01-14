Maharashtra favourite among global investors: CM Devendra Fadnavis

MAHARASHTRA HAS emerged as the favourite investment destination for both domestic and foreign investors, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Digital Wire Fame Al The Partnership Summit, on Sunday.

“The foreign direct investment in Maharashtra last year was 42 per cent and now it is at 49 per cent,” said the CM.

According to Fadnavis, “ease of doing business is the key to Maharashtra’s success in establishing leadership in industrial growth and foreign investments.”

Stressing on the fact that digitalisation paved way for global players, the CM said, “more than 16,000 gram panchayats are connected with optic fibre network. The remaining 14,000 are in various phases.”

Through e-governnance and Right To Information Act, individuals don’t have to knock the doors of the Mantralaya, claimed Fadnavis. The online process has made communication much easier and allows administration to respond and deliver results, he added. The CM cited the example of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana to explain how digitalisation helped in delivering loan waiver directly in the account of individual farmers. It helped government to get rid of ghost accounts and plug leakages to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore.

It also helped in eliminating middlemen and exploiters who often usurped the loan waiver amount and deprived the genuine small and marginal farmers, said the CM.

“State has taken the major initiative of digitalisating sectors like agriculture, industries, cyber security, tourism,and health.Through Make In India, total investment commitments were to the tune of Rs 8 lakh crore and under Magnetic Maharashtra it was Rs 12 lakh crore,” said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis also interacted with industrialists exhorting them to explore the larger investment opportunities in Maharashtra.