Maharashtra: Father, son killed in road accident on Western Express Highway

A man and his elderly father were killed on the Western Express Highway in Santacruz East, on early Saturday morning, after their motorcycle collided with a truck.

The deceased, Ravi Mali (31) and Shrimani Mali (80), were residents of Ram Pyare Yadav Chawl in Malad East. They had set out from their home early in the morning to purchase flowers at the market outside Dadar railway station.

Police said that as the victims were riding on a bridge in Vakola in Santacruz East at 6 am, a pickup truck ahead of them suddenly halted without warning. Ravi, who was riding the motorcycle, could not apply brakes on time and rammed into the truck.

The collision caused Ravi to fall to the ground and hit his head hard on the road, while his father was sent flying by the impact. He fell on the ground several feet away and was run over by a car. The duo was killed on the spot, said an officer at Kherwadi police station.

The police arrested the driver of the pickup truck, Mangeni Mallale (23) and the vehicle’s owner, Mahadev Kolekar (50). Both men are natives of Solapur district.

They were booked with rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police said that Mallale was not carrying a driver’s license.

