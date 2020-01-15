Maharashtra: FASTag to be operational across state by end of Jan

The MSRDC has called for a review meeting with the toll operators for MSRDC, PWD and MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd to understand the issues involved. (Representational/Express photo by Jaipal Singh) The MSRDC has called for a review meeting with the toll operators for MSRDC, PWD and MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd to understand the issues involved. (Representational/Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Extending its deadline of January 15, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is now looking at implementing FASTag across the city and state by the end of January. The move comes as the required tests to check the efficiency of the software in dealing with heavy traffic movement is yet to be completed.

Senior MSRDC officials said the five entry points to Mumbai, along with the Worli-Bandra Sealink, will be taken on priority for FASTag implementation by the end of the month. After it has been successfully implemented across these important and congested entry points, other toll plazas including those in the rural areas will be taken up.

The MSRDC has called for a review meeting with the toll operators for MSRDC, PWD and MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd to understand the issues involved. Joint Managing Director of MSRDC, Vijay Waghmare, said, “There are elaborate tests which have to be conducted before FASTag can be successfully implemented as we do not want motorists to be inconvenienced with double deduction or toll plaza operators not getting their due. The hardware for FASTag across all plazas is in place but the tests are underway to make sure that the scanners work efficiently, considering that the flow of vehicles is very heavy.”

“The software is working well, but in Mumbai, the traffic is a lot more dense and so all measures are being taken,” said Waghmare. While all lanes of the five entry points to the city will be enabled to read FASTag, only one lane will be exclusively dedicated for FASTag vehicles initially. The number of such lanes will increase depending on the penetration of FASTag among car users in the city.

