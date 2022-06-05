Maharashtra: 76% of farmers still wait for crop loan despite enhanced outlay of Rs 64,000cr

Even after Maharashtra raised the crop loan outlay to Rs 64,000 crore, access to credit remains tough for the state’s farmers. With the monsoon’s arrival, the process of sowing kharif crops will start from mid-June but 76 per cent of the farmers are still awaiting crop loans.

The state government enhanced the loan outlay from Rs 61,000 crore to Rs 64,000 crore this week. Out of this, Rs 45,000 crore is set aside for the kharif season (summer crops) and Rs 19,000 crore for the rabi season (winter crops).

A senior officer in the department of cooperation said, “The problem is not funds. What is required is the mechanism to expedite the loan disbursement process. The financial institutions will have to rise to the challenge to allow eligible farmers quick access to crop loans.”

The data available with the department shows a dismal picture. Of the total Rs 45,000 crore for kharif crops, only Rs 11,000 crore has been disbursed to farmers, which works to approximately 24 per cent, whereas 76 per cent of the crop loan remains yet to be disbursed.

Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil has directed all the financial institutions—district central cooperative banks, rural banks, national banks and commercial banks—to expedite the process and ensure timely loans to farmers. The financial institutions have been told to maximise the loan allocation by June end.

“Every eligible farmer should be entitled to timely crop loans. There is no paucity of funds. The banks should speedily process loans to ensure maximum farmers are covered,” he said.

According to the minister, every district has been given targets for crop loan amounts and farmers. The district administration should follow up with banks to help farmers.

In 2021-22, crop loans sanctioned were worth Rs 60,859 crore and Rs 48,999 crore was disbursed. The target achieved was high, at 81 per cent. In the previous year, 2020-21, against a sanctioned outlay of Rs 62,459 crore, loans worth Rs 47,415 crore (76 per cent) were disbursed. In 2019-20, against a target of Rs 59,766 crore, Rs 28,604 crore (48 per cent) was disbursed.

A senior secretary in the agriculture department said, “In the state, there are 1.52 crore farmers. Leave aside the 10-12 lakh who are not dependent on loans. Of the remaining 1.40 crore, we are trying to facilitate loans for 60-65 lakh farmers. It shows almost 75-80 lakh farmers are still not covered by the institutional credit system.”

Seventy-nine per cent of the farmers are small and marginal farmers.

Apart from crop loans what has compounded farmers’ problems is the steep hike in the prices of seeds and fertilisers. As a result, the overall input cost has gone up by 15-20 per cent.

The state-owned Maharashtra Seeds Corporation, popularly called Mahabee, recently raised the price of soybean seeds. A 30kg bag of soybean seeds will now cost Rs 3,900-Rs4,350. Last year it was Rs 2,250. Similarly, the price of a 450g packet of cotton seeds has risen from Rs 730 to Rs 767. Private companies are selling seeds at higher rates.

Assuring that the state government is initiating a slew of measures to address farmers’ problems in kharif sowing, Agriculture Minister Dadasaheb Bhuse said, “We have directed all Krishi Kendras across districts to make sure there is no shortage of quality seeds and fertilisers. Our officers on the field are doing everything possible to help farmers access crop loans.”

However, he admitted that eligible farmers were deprived of crop loans last year and said this would not be tolerated. “It is mandatory to give fresh loans to farmers who have cleared all dues,” he said.

Last year, despite the financial restructuring under the one-time Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Loan Waiver Scheme, 10 lakh farmers were denied crop loans. Under the scheme, the government gave loan waivers worth Rs 21,000 crore to 31 lakh farmers.

The agriculture department has issued an advisory appealing to farmers not to sow crops unless there is 80mm rainfall in their areas. It has also cautioned against excess fertiliser use.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti said, “This kharif season, we are likely to face huge shortages of seeds and fertilisers. The agriculture department has not made any concrete provisions. The Centre’s dependence on Ukraine for fertilisers has adversely affected supplies in the country. To curtail its own losses and under pressure from the government to stabilise prices, domestic companies have gone for lower production of fertilisers”. There is a lot of uncertainty as to what awaits the farmers, he said.

Former agriculture minister Anil Bonde said the government should give farmers seed subsidies just as the Centre gives fertiliser subsidies. “A 30kg bag of soybean seeds which cost Rs 2,250 now costs Rs4,350. It is a phenomenal increase of Rs 2,100 per bag. The state government should give a subsidy of Rs 2,100 on soybean seeds to farmers,” Bonde said.

Cultivated on 44 lakh hectares of land, soybeans are the main kharif crops in the state, where almost 50 lakh farmers grow them. A majority of them are in the backward regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada, he said.