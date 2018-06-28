Maharashtra: Farmers’ families to get ten free saplings after birth of girl child

Families would be able to claim the benefit for a maximum of two children Families would be able to claim the benefit for a maximum of two children

THE STATE Cabinet on Wednesday approved a scheme to gift farmers’ families 10 saplings for the birth of a girl child. Officials from the forest department said that 10 plants, including five teakwood, two mango and one each of tamarind, jamun and jackfruit saplings will be given to such families, free of cost. In all, two lakh farmer families are likely to benefit from the scheme.

The families would be able to claim the benefit for a maximum of two girl children, said an official. To avail the benefits of the scheme, parents of girl children born between April 1, 2018, and March 31, 2019, should apply after April 1, 2019, to the gram panchayats. The 10 saplings will be made available to them by the forest department.

The beneficiaries should plant the trees between July 1 and July 7, officials said. The government is also considering including girl child born to farmers’ families between April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2018, under the scheme, officials added. “The scheme is an attempt empower women and to improve the child sex ratio. Besides, the state’s tree cover will also increase… The parents are expected to use the income from the trees for the education, employment and skill development of the girl child,” an official said.

