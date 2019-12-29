Maharashtra farmers disappointed over Rs 2L loan limit in waiver

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced a farm loan waiver for farmers who have up to Rs 2 lakh in pending loans between April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2019. (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced a farm loan waiver for farmers who have up to Rs 2 lakh in pending loans between April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2019. (PTI)

A DAY after the government resolution (GR) on farm loan waiver was issued, laying down the terms and conditions of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Shetkari Karj Mukti Yojana, it drew mixed reactions from farmers and farmers’ leaders in the state.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced a farm loan waiver for farmers who have up to Rs 2 lakh in pending loans between April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2019. Earlier this week, the chief minister talked about extending the waiver to farmers whose outstanding loan was more than Rs 2 lakh, at a later date. A scheme will also be announced for farmers who are regular in their repayment schedule, he said.

Unlike the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana, the farm loan waiver announced by the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in 2017, multiple outstanding loans in the same family will be eligible for this scheme. Like the earlier waiver, elected members, directors of sugar cooperatives and agricultural produce marketing committees, and government officials (excluding class IV employees) will be ineligible for the waiver.

But the decision not to include farmers with more than Rs 2 lakh outstanding loan in the current scheme has not gone down well, with farm activists calling it a betrayal on part of the government.

Senior government officials, who spoke to The Indian Express on condition of anonymity, said it was expected that nearly 36 lakh accounts with a total outstanding amount of about Rs 26,000 crore will benefit from the scheme. Unlike the last waiver, farmers will not be required to fill any forms, and banks will have to provide the necessary data to the government instead.

Since the state government’s announcement, opposition BJP has been critical about the waiver, calling it a betrayal of farmers’ trust. Similar views were expressed by Dr Ajit Nawale, general secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha, Maharashtra, the farmer’s wing of the CPI-M, and farmers’ leader and former MP Raju Shetti.

Nawale said the decision not to extend the waiver to farmers with outstanding loans of more than Rs 2 lakh was disappointing. “The last loan waiver had at least given a blanket waiver of Rs 1.5 lakh to all outstanding loans… this move is a betrayal of farmers’ trust,” he said.

“The decision seems to have been been taken in a hurry, it requires re-thinking,” added Nawale.

Some farmers expressed disappointment about the waiver being implemented in installments. Sayaji More, a farmer leader from Sangli, said a waiver in installments will not help farmers. “I have my doubts on whether this will pull the sector out of debt,” he said.

Abhinandan Patil, another farmer from Sangli, said the decision against extending the waiver to loans taken before 2015, and to limit the present scheme only to farmers with up to Rs 2 lakh outstanding loan, was problematic.

Grape growers from Nashik also criticised the scheme over the Rs 2 lakh cut-off. Santosh Gorade, a farmer from Nashik, said the crop loan extended to grape growers was usually in the range of Rs 2.5-3 lakh per acre. “We will not be eligible for the current scheme,” he said.

Gorade, who grows grapes and onions on a holding of over 1 hectare in Takli Vinchur village of Nashik’s Niphad taluka, said they were aware that the government’s financial resources were unlimited. “But they should have extended some help to us also,” he said.

However, Shiv Sena farmer leader from Nanded, Pralhad Ingole, welcomed the scheme and said the government would make certain changes in it, if need be. “To criticise the scheme, on the basis of certain technical parameters, is not right,” he said.

