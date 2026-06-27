Subsidy diverted for 3 years: Farmer after glitch leaves two with same Aadhaar number

For over three years, a farmer in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district has been running from one government office to another with an unusual complaint: another man from his village has the same Aadhaarnumber, and government benefits meant for him are allegedly being credited to the other person’s bank account.
“The land is in my name, but the money is going into his bank account. How many offices can a farmer keep visiting?” asked 52-year-old Sunil Sampat Karmore of Gadgaon village in Chimur taluka.
The other man, Jagdish Devgade, who originally belongs to the same village but now works as a construction labourer in Nagpur, confirmed to The Indian Express that both men have been issued the same Aadhaar number. However, he denied receiving or retaining benefits meant for Karmore.
According to Karmore, he received the first 10 instalments of the PM-KISAN scheme in his Vidarbha Konkan Gramin Bank account. But from the 11th instalment onwards in 2022, all PM-KISAN payments and other agriculture-related subsidies linked to his Aadhaar began getting credited to Devgade’s SBI account.
Karmore alleged that despite repeated representations to authorities, the error remains unresolved.
Documents shared with The Indian Express show that he first approached the Chandrapur Collector in November 2023 seeking a fresh Aadhaar number after discovering that another individual shared the same identity number. He later petitioned the local MLA, the Chimur tehsildar and the taluka agriculture officer, seeking restoration of the diverted subsidies and correction of his Aadhaar records. More recently, he also approached the Chimur police seeking action against Devgade and compensation for the financial losses he claims to have suffered.
“I realised something was wrong when the scheme payments stopped coming after 2022. I checked with the bank and later found that another person’s account was linked to my Aadhaar. Since then, I have been visiting banks and government offices, but nothing has changed,” Karmore said.
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He claimed agriculture officials themselves were initially sceptical until he produced documentary evidence.
“All government payments related to my farmland, including PM-KISAN and crop subsidies, are going into his account. Now even the loan waiver announced by the government is likely to be processed the same way,” he alleged.
Karmore owns around 9.25 acres of farmland where he cultivates cotton and paddy. He said the Aadhaar duplication has affected more than farm subsidies.
“I don’t even have a functional bank account now. I had to get an LPG connection in my wife’s name because I couldn’t get one in mine. Even the OTPs for the old gas connection go to his mobile number because of the Aadhaar linkage,” he said.
He added that he had initially spoken to Devgade, who allegedly assured him he would return the money, but later stopped responding to his calls.
“Our annual farm income is barely enough to survive. One paddy harvest earned us only about Rs 10,000,” Karmore said.
Devgade, however, denied Karmore’s allegations.
“I have two bank accounts M one in Gadgaon and another in Nagpur. How is it possible that I will receive benefits meant for someone else? The officials processing these schemes also verify the beneficiary’s name,” he said.
He said both men became aware of the issue while linking their Aadhaar numbers to bank accounts.
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“I repeatedly asked Sunil to accompany me to Mumbai to get the issue resolved, but he refused,” Devgade said.
When contacted, Chandrapur Collector Vasumana Pant said the administration had identified the case and referred it to MahaIT for technical examination.
Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement)
Professional Background & Expertise
Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express
Experience: Started working in 2016
Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region.
Key focus areas include:
Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools.
Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights.
Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion.
Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur.
Education & Credentials
Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes:
MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University)
Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University)
Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology
Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights
Recent Notable Coverage
Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability:
Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions.
Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response.
Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions.
Signature Beat
Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety.
Contact & Follow
X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar
Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com
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