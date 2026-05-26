ECI gives green signal for farm loan waiver announcement in Maharashtra

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The Election Commission of India (ECI) has cleared the state government’s proposal seeking nod to announce Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar farm loan waiver scheme. The state had sought clearance from the poll body owing to the model code of coduct for the Legislative Council elections.
According to sources, Maharashtra’s Chief Secretary received the clearance from the ECI on May 22 to go ahead with the scheme. Last week, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that the scheme will be announced before June 30.
Under the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar farm loan waiver scheme farmers with crop loan arrears as of September 30, 2025 will be eligible for a waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh. Farmers who repay their loans regularly will receive an incentive grant of Rs 50,000. Those with farm loan above Rs 2 lakh will have to pay the additional amount after which the government will waive off the remaining amount.
A committee headed by MITRA CEO Praveen Pardesi was tasked with determining the final number of beneficiaries and the total financial burden on the state. While the report has been submitted to the state government is has not been made public. According to sources, around 30-35 lakh farmers will benefit from the scheme which will put the financial burden of around Rs 20 to 25,000 crore on the state exchequer.
The legislative council elections for 17 seats will be held on June 18 and the notification for the same was released on May 25. The implementation of model code of conduct had resulted into speculations as to whether the announcement of farm loan waiver will be pushed further. As a result, the state government had sought clearance from the ECI as to whether the announcement can be made to which the ECI has replied in affirmative.
Last week, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said the proposed farm loan waiver is unlikely to be affected by the Model Code of Conduct, while reiterating that the announcement will be made before June 30.
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