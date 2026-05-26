ECI gives green signal for farm loan waiver announcement in Maharashtra

The state government had sought clearance from the ECI as to whether the announcement can be made to which the ECI has replied in affirmative. (File Photo)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has cleared the state government’s proposal seeking nod to announce Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar farm loan waiver scheme. The state had sought clearance from the poll body owing to the model code of coduct for the Legislative Council elections.

According to sources, Maharashtra’s Chief Secretary received the clearance from the ECI on May 22 to go ahead with the scheme. Last week, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that the scheme will be announced before June 30.

Under the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar farm loan waiver scheme farmers with crop loan arrears as of September 30, 2025 will be eligible for a waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh. Farmers who repay their loans regularly will receive an incentive grant of Rs 50,000. Those with farm loan above Rs 2 lakh will have to pay the additional amount after which the government will waive off the remaining amount.