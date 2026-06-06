Maharashtra farm loan waiver row: Rohit Pawar to begin hunger strike on June 12

Alleging that the Maharashtra government has duped farmers by announcing a farm loan waiver scheme with stringent conditions, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Saturday announced that he will go on an indefinite hunger strike from June 12 demanding a blanket farm loan waiver.

“Farmers, who have been caught in a severe financial crisis for the last three to four years, were hopeful for a loan waiver. However, due to the stringent conditions imposed by the government in the announced loan waiver scheme, the majority of farmers will remain deprived of its benefits. To demand that the government remove these stringent conditions and grant a blanket loan waiver to all farmers, an indefinite hunger strike will commence on June 12 in the holy city of Pandharpur, inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar, and all other great leaders,” said Pawar in his social media post on X.