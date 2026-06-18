Maharashtra CM Fadnavis to head panel reviewing farm loan waiver eligibility criteria
Last week, The Indian Express reported that a state Cabinet note said the scheme’s eligibility restrictions were among the reasons the government’s eventual expenditure is expected to be lower than the projected Rs 36,585 crore.
Facing criticism that its “Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar farm loan waiver scheme, 2026” could exclude a large number of distressed farmers, the Maharashtra government has constituted a committee headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to review the scheme and suggest changes to its eligibility criteria.
“To ensure that farmers eligible for loan waiver and incentive benefits under the ‘Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana, 2026’ are not deprived of the benefits of this scheme, receive their due benefits without delay and that the scheme is implemented transparently, is the primary objective of this scheme. For this purpose, a Cabinet Sub-Committee is hereby constituted under the chairmanship of the Hon. Chief Minister to review the said scheme and to make changes to its criteria,” a government resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday said.
The Cabinet sub-committee will comprise the two Deputy Chief Ministers and the ministers for Revenue, Medical Education, Agriculture and Cooperation. The Principal Secretary, Cooperation Department, will serve as member secretary.
The government has also set up a second committee under the Chief Secretary “to make necessary amendments to the guidelines of the scheme for its transparent and effective implementation, as well as to coordinate with all departments.”
Besides the Chief Secretary, the panel will include the Chief Minister’s chief economic adviser and the administrative heads of the Finance, Cooperation, Agriculture, and Electronics, IT and Artificial Intelligence departments. The Cooperation Commissioner will be its member secretary.
A third committee, tasked with negotiating with banks, will be headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance).
“To determine the proportion of waiver by negotiating with banks for concessions in the ledger balance according to the NPA (Non-Performing Asset) date, while extending the benefits of the Loan Waiver / One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme to farmers’ crop loans / restructured non-performing assets held with nationalised banks, private banks, and regional rural banks, a committee is hereby constituted under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance),” the GR said.
Its members will include the Principal Secretary (Cooperation), Managing Director (MahaIT), Administrator of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, and the coordinator of the State Level Bankers’ Committee. The Cooperation Commissioner will be the member secretary.
The Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar scheme, approved by the state Cabinet on June 2, earmarked Rs 36,585 crore, though the actual burden on the exchequer is expected to be lower. The government has faced Opposition criticism over eligibility conditions that could leave out a large number of distressed farmers.
Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar staged a three-day hunger strike from June 12 demanding a rollback of the eligibility criteria. Farmer organisations across the state have also been protesting against the conditions imposed under the scheme.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
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Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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