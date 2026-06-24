Maharashtra looking to expand benefits under farm loan waiver scheme

The Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar scheme, approved by the state cabinet on June 2, earmarked Rs 36,585 crore for the purpose though the actual burden on the exchequer is expected to be lower. (File Photo)

Maharashtra’s Agriculture Minister Dattatraya Bharne on Wednesday announced that the state government was positive about bringing changes in the Punyashlok Ahilyadev Holkar farm loan waiver scheme following demands made by ruling and opposition legislators seeking additional benefits to 12.71 lakh farmers covered under the 2019 loan waiver.

“Yes, the state government is positive about them. A sub-committee has been formed to include as many farmers as possible. The issue has been discussed and a decision regarding this will be announced by the Chief Minister,” said Bharne. He was replying to the discussion on agriculture over a resolution brought by ruling BJP MLA Randhir Savarkar.