Maharashtra looking to expand benefits under farm loan waiver scheme

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Maharashtra’s Agriculture Minister Dattatraya Bharne on Wednesday announced that the state government was positive about bringing changes in the Punyashlok Ahilyadev Holkar farm loan waiver scheme following demands made by ruling and opposition legislators seeking additional benefits to 12.71 lakh farmers covered under the 2019 loan waiver.
“Yes, the state government is positive about them. A sub-committee has been formed to include as many farmers as possible. The issue has been discussed and a decision regarding this will be announced by the Chief Minister,” said Bharne. He was replying to the discussion on agriculture over a resolution brought by ruling BJP MLA Randhir Savarkar.
Savarkar on Tuesday demanded the relaxation of conditions for the Punyashlok Ahilyadev Holkar farm loan waiver scheme. He urged that a grant of at least one lakh rupees be provided to the 12.71 lakh farmers covered under the 2019 loan waiver.
Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Kailas Patil had demanded that these farmers be included in the recently announced waiver scheme.
Under criticism that its “Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar farm loan waiver scheme, 2026” could leave out a large number of distressed farmers, Maharashtra government has already formed a committee under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to review the said scheme and to make changes to its criteria.
The Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar scheme, approved by the state cabinet on June 2, earmarked Rs 36,585 crore for the purpose though the actual burden on the exchequer is expected to be lower. The government has come under fire from the Opposition, drawing criticism for imposing eligibility conditions that could exclude a large number of distressed farmers from the scheme.
Farmers with outstanding dues (principal and interest) exceeding 50,000 rupees will receive a grant of 50,000 rupees per farmer after depositing the entire amount above 50,000 rupees into their bank account, thus making them debt-free.
Farmers who previously benefited from the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Debt Waiver Scheme (2019) that have since incurred new debt will also be eligible for a 50,000-rupee waiver if their overdue amount (principal and interest) incurred between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2025, remains outstanding as of September 30, 2025, and unpaid as of March 31, 2026.
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