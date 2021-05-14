Maharashtra: Facing flak, deputy CM drops plans to hire PR firm

Facing criticism from the Opposition BJP for plans to hire a PR agency during the time of a pandemic, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday asked for the government resolution (GR), seeking appointment of a company to boost his image, to be cancelled.

A press note issued by Pawar’s office said he felt there was no need to appoint an agency when there is already a government department.

The GR issued on Wednesday also stated that the selection of the firm must be carried out by the state information and publicity department, and that it would be paid Rs 5.98 crore.