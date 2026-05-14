Maharashtra extends HSRP deadline for old vehicles till June 30

The Maharashtra government has extended the deadline for installing High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, till June 30, 2026, giving lakhs of vehicle owners additional time to comply with the mandatory security measure.
The decision comes after the state reviewed the pace of HSRP installation across Maharashtra and found that a large number of older vehicles are yet to complete the process. Earlier, the deadline for compliance had been fixed as December 31, 2025.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Wednesday said the extension was aimed at avoiding inconvenience to vehicle owners while ensuring wider implementation of the security system.
“HSRP is an extremely important mechanism to prevent vehicle theft, fake number plates, and the misuse of vehicles in criminal activities,” Sarnaik added.
“As per the Centre’s guidelines, older vehicles are also required to install HSRP plates. Vehicle owners should make use of the extended deadline and complete the process in time,” the minister further said.
HSRPs are aluminium number plates fitted with security features such as a chromium-based hologram, laser-etched serial number, and non-removable snap locks designed to prevent tampering and duplication. The system was introduced nationwide to standardise vehicle identification and improve traceability during enforcement and investigations.
Under the revised timeline, vehicle owners must install the plates or at least register for an appointment before June 30, 2026. The transport department has directed vehicle owners to book appointments only through the official HSRP portal.
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From July 1, 2026, transport authorities will launch special road inspection drives to check compliance. Officials said vehicles found without HSRP plates or proof of appointment booking may face action under the Motor Vehicles Act, including a compounding fee of up to Rs 1,000.
The move is expected to affect a significant number of vehicle owners across Maharashtra, particularly in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, where older two-wheelers, autorickshaws, taxis, and private cars form a major share of road traffic.
While the government has extended the deadline, questions remain over implementation capacity and appointment availability, as many vehicle owners have earlier reported delays in securing installation slots.
Officials have also cautioned citizens against approaching unauthorised agents or middlemen for HSRP installation, urging them to rely only on approved government channels.
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The state government said the measure forms part of a broader push to strengthen vehicle security, streamline identification systems, and curb the use of fake registration plates across Maharashtra.
Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage.
Core Coverage Areas:
Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters.
Transport (Primary Beat):
His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories.
Aviation (Secondary Beat):
Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More