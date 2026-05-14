Maharashtra extends HSRP deadline for old vehicles till June 30

The Maharashtra government has extended the deadline for installing High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, till June 30, 2026, giving lakhs of vehicle owners additional time to comply with the mandatory security measure.

The decision comes after the state reviewed the pace of HSRP installation across Maharashtra and found that a large number of older vehicles are yet to complete the process. Earlier, the deadline for compliance had been fixed as December 31, 2025.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Wednesday said the extension was aimed at avoiding inconvenience to vehicle owners while ensuring wider implementation of the security system.

“HSRP is an extremely important mechanism to prevent vehicle theft, fake number plates, and the misuse of vehicles in criminal activities,” Sarnaik added.