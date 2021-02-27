Maharashtra extends 80:20 reservation ratio in private hospitals till May 31

Maharashtra government issued a notification on Saturday to extend the 80:20 ratio of reservation in private hospitals. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Maharashtra government issued a notification on Saturday to extend the 80:20 ratio of reservation in private hospitals until May 31. This would mean 80 per cent of isolation beds in private hospitals will be charged at government rates for Covid-19 patients while hospitals will be allowed to charge as per their rates in remaining 20 percent of isolation beds.

The 80:20 ratio was first introduced in April 2020 by Maharashtra in a bid to bring down treatment costs for Covid-19. Private hospitals have challenged the notification citing huge losses. The government has assured them they will dissolve the notification once cases start declining in state.

Maharashtra has witnessed an upsurge in coronavirus infections this month, with cases spiking in Mumbai, Nandurbar, Nagpur, Amravati and the entire Vidarbha belt. Maharashtra has more than 67,000 active infections, up from less than 40,000 until last month. Pune accounts for over 12,500 of these cases.

State officials said with the rise in cases, patient admissions have increased across hospitals. Hospitals in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and Pune, which have agreement on treatment packages with General Insurance Public Sector Association (GIPSA), can’t charge more than the lowest bed category rates for patients. In hospitals with no GIPSA package, a government-mandated pricing has to be followed.