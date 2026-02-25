Amid growing concerns over rising digital and online gaming addiction among children, the Maharashtra government has constituted a panel of experts to study its physical, psychological and social impact, Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar informed the Legislative Council on Wednesday.
“The government has decided to undertake a comprehensive study of the issue. The task force will include educationists, psychiatrists, medical professionals, legal experts, technology specialists and government officials. The panel has been asked to submit its report before the next session of the legislature,” Shelar told the Council during Question Hour.
Shelar said the task force was constituted on February 2, 2026, and includes representatives of parents, psychiatrists, counsellors, IT experts, police officials and other stakeholders from relevant fields. He assured the House that the panel would submit its report before the next session, following which appropriate steps would be taken.
The minister also announced that a joint committee comprising members from both Houses would be formed to deliberate on the issue at a broader level.
Emphasising preventive measures, Shelar stressed the need to promote digital literacy among parents and introduce the concept of a “digital diet” for children to regulate screen exposure and online engagement. He called for statewide awareness campaigns to sensitise families, schools and communities about the risks associated with excessive screen time.
The statement came in response to a Calling Attention motion moved by members Niranjan Davkhare and Sanjay Kenekar. Members Pravin Darekar, Chitra Wagh, Bhai Jagtap, Uma Khapre, Manisha Kayande and J M Abhyankar participated in the discussion.
Replying to the debate, Shelar said excessive use of mobile phones, online gaming platforms, social media and other digital applications has led to issues such as lack of concentration, sleep disturbances, mental stress, irritability and social isolation among students.
He clarified that legislative powers in this domain largely rest with the Union government and that the panel’s recommendations would be forwarded to the Centre for further action.
The minister said several measures are under consideration, including mandatory age verification (e-KYC) for gaming platforms, creation of an Indian gaming rating system, introduction of ‘time-out’ features and daily play-time limits for minors, and regulation of ‘loot boxes’. The government is also examining the inclusion of ‘digital hygiene’ in school curricula, launching a ‘Screen-Free Saturday’ initiative, training teachers in cyber wellness, and setting up dedicated Cyber Wellness Centres.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau.
Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai.
Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including:
Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles.
Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability).
Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development.
Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments.
Experience
Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting.
Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism.
Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra.
He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More