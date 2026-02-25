Maharashtra sets up expert panel to study digital addiction among children; report by next session

Shelar stressed the need to promote digital literacy among parents and introduce the concept of a “digital diet” for children to regulate screen exposure and online engagement. (File Photo)

Amid growing concerns over rising digital and online gaming addiction among children, the Maharashtra government has constituted a panel of experts to study its physical, psychological and social impact, Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar informed the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

“The government has decided to undertake a comprehensive study of the issue. The task force will include educationists, psychiatrists, medical professionals, legal experts, technology specialists and government officials. The panel has been asked to submit its report before the next session of the legislature,” Shelar told the Council during Question Hour.

Shelar said the task force was constituted on February 2, 2026, and includes representatives of parents, psychiatrists, counsellors, IT experts, police officials and other stakeholders from relevant fields. He assured the House that the panel would submit its report before the next session, following which appropriate steps would be taken.