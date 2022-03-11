Maharashtra expected to get Rs 70,375 cr grant up to 2025-26

UNDER THE fifteenth Finance Commission (FC) recommendation, Maharashtra is expected to receive Rs 70,375 crore grants through the five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26. State’s Economic Survey report for 2021-22 states that of the total grant, Rs 7,067 crore will be kept for strengthening of the rural as well as urban health care system.

Last year, 15th Finance Commission recommendations were approved by the Centre for providing assistance to states for rural and urban local bodies.

According to the report, as per the planning commission’s recommendation, states are expected to receive over 60 percent of grants for urban local bodies till 2025-26.

The report shows that in rural local bodies, 60 per cent of funds will be utilised for specific projects. In case of urban local bodies, grants will be disbursed in two categories –Million-Plus cities (Population more than 1 million) and Non Million-Plus (Less than 1 million population) cities. According to the report, the Million Plus cities are expected to receive performance linked grants through ‘Million Plus Cities Challenge Fund’ for ambient air quality, urban drinking water supply, sanitation and solid waste management.

As per the 15th FC recommendations, the ratio of Central and state government’s contribution to the State Disaster Risk Management Fund is 75:25. Accordingly, the state is expected to receive about Rs 17,803 crore grants from the Centre.

As of January 10, 2022, Maharashtra has received about Rs 6,000 crore, of which Rs 2,153.50 crore has been allocated for Panchayat Raj institutions. Another Rs 461 crore has been allocated for urban local bodies, and Rs 2,577.60 crore for state disaster risk management fund.