Maharashtra: Man makes silicon statue in memory of father who died of Covid

A businessman in Sangli district has made a silicon statue of his father who died of COVID-19 as consolation for the family.

Arun Kore, 32, lost his father Ravsaheb Shamrav Kore, 55, to Covid on September 6, 2020. He was a state excise inspector in Nagpur.

Kore told The Indian Express, “His death came as a shock to our family. We miss him a lot. One day I was watching a YouTube video where a businessman from Karnataka had made a statue for his wife after she passed away. I wanted the same for my father.”

Kore contacted his friend Vijay Patil, who got him the contact number of the artist from Bengaluru. “Within two months he made the statue. I went to Bengaluru last week to take the statue and was amazed. It’s very realistic, and we will never feel that he is not among us anymore. It does not move or speak but it feels like he is resting,” he added.

Kore said he decided to make the statue in silicon as it is durable and can be easily cleaned. But most important, “it is an indoor statue”, he said. So it had be made of a suitable material and silicon was best for the purpose.

Ravsaheb’s wife Laxmi said, “Our family was very disturbed after my husband’s death. My son and son-in-law decided that he must be among us, and so we made the statue.”

The statue was made at a cost of Rs 15 lakh and has a life of 50 years, said Kore.

The family stays in a bungalow near police colony in Sangli city and has made a small museum inside their home where they have kept all his belongings like uniform, medals and rewards, and will soon complete his autobiography which he was writing but could not complete due to his sudden demise.