Maharashtra ex-MLC Vinayak Mete’s death: Police cite overspeeding, book driver

The Maharashtra Police Wednesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the driver of Shiv Sangram party leader and former MLC Vinayak Mete, who was killed in a road accident in the early hours of August 14 on the Mumbai-Pune highway.

The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) found the driver, Eknath Kadam, was going at a high speed leading to the accident. He has not yet been arrested, said the police. The FIR was registered at the Rasayani police station on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The police said they went through various CCTV footage along the highway while probing the accident death.

Mete was on his way to Mumbai from Beed when the mishap took place near Madap tunnel close to Khalapur toll plaza around 5 am. Mete’s SUV was in a second lane of the six-lane expressway at the time of the accident. The driver lost control of the car after a truck changed lanes and the left side of the car reportedly hit the truck. The impact was such that the entire left side of the car was damaged.

A doctor at the MGM Hospital near Panvel told the media that Mete died before he was brought to the hospital at around 6.20 am.

Mete was known for spearheading protests demanding the Maratha reservation and headed a committee for executing an ambitious project to construct a grand memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea during the last Devendra Fadnavis government.