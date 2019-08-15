Maharashtra Energy Minister: 2.73 lakh power connections restored

Around 2.73 lakh power connections of the total 3.90 lakh affected due to severe flooding in parts of the state following heavy rainfall have been restored, Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said Wednesday. The process of restoring residential connections, he said, was expected to be completed by Thursday.

“Around 3.90 lakh power connections were affected following floods in Western Maharashtra, Konkan and North Maharashtra. Of it, 1.97 lakh in Kolhapur and 1.33 lakh in Sangli were affected and around 2.15 lakh of these connections have been restored till now. Except for the agricultural connections, the rest of the residential connections will be restored by tomorrow (Thursday),” Bawankule told mediapersons.

The minister added that 50 teams were working to restore the power connections in the flood-hit districts, while around 500 officials had reached Kolhapur and Sangli for supervising the work.

“The total damage amounts to Rs 523 crore approximately, of which Rs 350 crore is from Kolhapur and Sangli districts. A proposal for compensation has been sent to the Relief and Rehabilitation department,” Bawankule added. He said the power department will give one-month time to consumers to pay electricity bills.

Officials from the energy department said soon electricity meters would be reinstalled at places where they were damaged for free. “Approximately, 40,000 meters have been damaged in the flood,” an official said.