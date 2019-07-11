Maharashtra: Encounter between police and Naxals in Gadchiroli, no casuality reported

An exchange of fire occurred between Naxalites and Gadchiroli police commandos in a remote hilly area of Etapalli tahsil on Thursday morning.

Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operation) Ravindra Kadam said that the encounter began at 8.30 am in Surjagad hills today. No casualties have been reported from either side.

“We had launched an operation on Wednesday in Surjagad hills with three C60 commando parties. A group of Naxals came to rest on a hill near Kudum village. An encounter ensued around 8.30 am today. They ran away being unable to cope with our firepower. We have recovered a large material consisting of about 25-30 bags from the spot. From the size of recovery and location, it seemed to be Company 10 of CPI (Maoist),” he said.

“We have no clue yet about possible casualties in their side,” Kadam said.