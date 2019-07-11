Toggle Menu
Maharashtra: Encounter between police and Naxals in Gadchiroli, no casuality reportedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/maharashtra-encounter-between-police-and-naxals-in-gadchiroli-no-casualities-reported-5825582/

Maharashtra: Encounter between police and Naxals in Gadchiroli, no casuality reported

The Inspector General of Police said that the encounter began at 8.30 am in Surjagad hills today. No casualties have been reported from either side. 

Gadchiroli encounter, Gadchiroli encounter naxals, naxal encounter in Gadchiroli, Gadchiroli news,
No casualties have been reported from either side. (Representative image)

An exchange of fire occurred between Naxalites and Gadchiroli police commandos in a remote hilly area of Etapalli tahsil on Thursday morning.

Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operation) Ravindra Kadam said that the encounter began at 8.30 am in Surjagad hills today. No casualties have been reported from either side.

“We had launched an operation on Wednesday in Surjagad hills with three C60 commando parties. A group of Naxals came to rest on a hill near Kudum village. An encounter ensued around 8.30 am today. They ran away being unable to cope with our firepower. We have recovered a large material consisting of about 25-30 bags from the spot. From the size of recovery and location, it seemed to be Company 10 of CPI (Maoist),” he said.

“We have no clue yet about possible casualties in their side,” Kadam said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to Sukhbir, Majithia in case filed by Justice Ranjit Singh
2 Delhi HC seeks response of BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on plea challenging his election to Lok Sabha
3 Over 400 school buses fined for not having adequate safety measures: Noida police