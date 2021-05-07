scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 07, 2021
Most read

Maharashtra: Govt official killed by elephant

The elephant, named Gajraj, was tranquilised and restrained at around 5 am on Friday after a night-long operation by the Maharashtra Forest Department.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
May 7, 2021 10:41:03 am
Gajraj had suddenly become aggressive, officials said.

A government official was killed by an elephant in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Thursday. The male elephant, name Gajraj, was located in an elephant camp at Botezari in the core area of the reserve and had suddenly become aggressive, officials claimed.

Two officers, Assistant Conservator of Forest Rajendra Kulkarni and Chief Accountant of TATR Pramod Gaurkar, were travelling in the Botezari area when the incident took place. Their vehicle got stuck in the mud, due to which they were on foot when they encountered the elephant. The elephant attacked the two. Gaurkar was killed but Kulkari managed to escape.

Rapid response team of TATR was rushed to the spot to restrain the elephant

Officials said the duo were unaware of the elephant’s temperament.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Gajraj was tranquilised and restrained at around 5 am on Friday after a night-long operation by the Maharashtra Forest Department.

Click here for more

Officials said villages in the core area of the reserve have been alerted after the incident.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 07: Latest News

Advertisement
x