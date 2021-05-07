Maharashtra: Govt official killed by elephant

A government official was killed by an elephant in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Thursday. The male elephant, name Gajraj, was located in an elephant camp at Botezari in the core area of the reserve and had suddenly become aggressive, officials claimed.

Two officers, Assistant Conservator of Forest Rajendra Kulkarni and Chief Accountant of TATR Pramod Gaurkar, were travelling in the Botezari area when the incident took place. Their vehicle got stuck in the mud, due to which they were on foot when they encountered the elephant. The elephant attacked the two. Gaurkar was killed but Kulkari managed to escape.

Rapid response team of TATR was rushed to the spot to restrain the elephant

Officials said the duo were unaware of the elephant’s temperament.

Gajraj was tranquilised and restrained at around 5 am on Friday after a night-long operation by the Maharashtra Forest Department.

Officials said villages in the core area of the reserve have been alerted after the incident.