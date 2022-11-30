Maharashtra allows electric vehicle owners to install charging points within their housing society

The Maharashtra government Tuesday issued a notification allowing individual electric vehicle (EV) owners to install electric charging points within building premises.

As the installation of an EV charging station is a de-licensed activity, any individual who wishes to install an EV charger is free to do so, stated the notification. “An NOC should be granted by the housing society/RWA to any EV owner that wishes to set up a charging point within the building premises, provided the guidelines prescribed in the Safety Advisory for EV Charging Stations (EVCS) across Maharashtra, issued by the Chief Electrical Inspector (CEI), Government of Maharashtra are adhered to by the individual installing the charger,” read the order.

Moreover, the housing society or the residents’ welfare association (RWA) should grant a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the vehicle owner within seven days from the date of application for installing an EV charger, it said.

The state government launched the ‘Maharashtra State Electric Vehicle Policy 2021’ in June 2021. This policy was aimed to address the concerns of various stakeholders of the EV ecosystem by outlining the charging infrastructure development needs, demand, and supply-side fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to tackle the high upfront cost to facilitate a higher EV adoption rate and to increase production capacity.

Though the policy was comprehensive, the provision for an NOC issued by a housing society to the EV owner for installing a private EV charger will further enhance the EV adoption rate in the city as private vehicles rely on home charging for up to 80 per cent of their charging needs.