SIR deadline for Maharashtra extended; voter verification to continue till August 8

Booth Level Officers check and collect enumeration forms as voters arrive to submit them for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Sion, koliwada, Mumbai. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the deadline for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, allowing Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to continue house-to-house voter verification till August 8 instead of the earlier deadline of July 29.

The extension comes after the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) sought additional time, citing disruption caused by heavy rainfall across the state during the first phase of the exercise.

Under the revised schedule, claims and objections can now be filed from August 17 to September 16, replacing the earlier deadline of September 4. Hearings and disposal of claims and objections will be conducted between August 17 and September 15, while the final electoral roll will be published on October 19.