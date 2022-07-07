Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde promises to make land available for Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday promised to make land parcels available at the Satara-Koregaon region for the Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, work on which has failed to get going due to land acquisition issues.

Speaking at the first apex authority meeting of National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT), which he attended via video conference, Shinde also stressed on the development of Dighi Port in Ratnagiri and bulk drug parks in the state. “Currently, proposals related to textile parks, medical parks and bulk drug parks are in the pipeline. If the Centre approves it will be fast-tracked by the state government,” Shinde said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who chaired the meeting, said: “The suggestions made by Maharashtra chief minister would be undertaken through PM Gatishakti Yojna. The Dighi Port will be discussed at a special review meeting by October.”

The meeting held in Delhi was also attended by Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishaw, Niti Aayog vice-chairman Suman Beri and chief ministers of various states, industries ministers and senior secretaries. In the beginning, Goyal congratulated Shinde for taking over as the new chief minister of Maharashtra.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan made recommendations related to work along the Varanasi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. While seconding the recommendations made by Chauhan, Shinde said: “The Varanasi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor will go a long way in the development of neighbourhood areas in the state.”

According to Shinde, the Aurangabad Industrial City which has come up at Shendra Bidkin has elicited a good response from industries and investors. Till now it has received Rs 5,542 crore in investments. Almost 375 acres of land have been made available to the industries. The project will generate three lakh employment, he said.

Referring to the Dighi-Mangaon industrial project, he said almost 85 per cent of land acquisition is completed. If the Centre clears the technicalities in these deals, the remaining 15 per cent of land acquisition can be done within the next three months.