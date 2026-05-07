Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s chopper goes off course amid dust storm

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s helicopter diverted and successfully landed at the Juhu helipad as a duststorm swept parts of the city on Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported in the incident and everyone onboard, including Shinde, is safe.

Shinde had set out from Mumbai to Murbad to attend a wedding in the family of a party official.

Maharashtra: Office of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde- “Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s helicopter went out of its scheduled route this afternoon. However, due to the pilot’s timely alertness and presence of mind, the helicopter was turned back and safely landed at the… pic.twitter.com/jCGMLzqBAq — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2026

The helicopter took off from the Mahalaxmi Racecourse helipad at 3:30 pm. However, as the helicopter reached the Airoli area, the pilot spotted an approaching storm. The pilot immediately informed Shinde and advised that they would need to turn back instead of proceeding further. Within a few minutes, the helicopter landed safely at the Juhu helipad.

Besides Shinde, his Personal Assistant Prabhakar Kale, Officer on Special Duty Balsing Rajput, Public Relations Officer on Special Duty Vinayak Patrudkar, security guards, and a representative from the aviation company were onboard the chopper. After the landing, Shinde left for his residence.