Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s chopper goes off course amid dust storm

The helicopter took off from the Mahalaxmi Racecourse helipad at 3:30pm. However, as the helicopter reached the Airoli area, the pilot spotted an approaching storm.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readUpdated: May 7, 2026 06:51 PM IST
Eknath ShindeEknath Shinde had set out from Mumbai to Murbad to attend a wedding in the family of a party official. (Express Photo by Akash Pati;)
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Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s helicopter diverted and successfully landed at the Juhu helipad as a duststorm swept parts of the city on Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported in the incident and everyone onboard, including Shinde, is safe.

Shinde had set out from Mumbai to Murbad to attend a wedding in the family of a party official.

The helicopter took off from the Mahalaxmi Racecourse helipad at 3:30 pm. However, as the helicopter reached the Airoli area, the pilot spotted an approaching storm. The pilot immediately informed Shinde and advised that they would need to turn back instead of proceeding further. Within a few minutes, the helicopter landed safely at the Juhu helipad.

Besides Shinde, his Personal Assistant Prabhakar Kale, Officer on Special Duty Balsing Rajput, Public Relations Officer on Special Duty Vinayak Patrudkar, security guards, and a representative from the aviation company were onboard the chopper. After the landing, Shinde left for his residence.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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