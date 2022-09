Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde appoints district guardian ministers

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced guardian ministers for various districts in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is now guardian minister for Nagpur as well as Wardha, Amravati, Akola, Bhandara and Gadchiroli districts in Vidarbha. Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil will be guardian minister for Ahmednagar and Solapur. Sudhir Mungantiwar has been appointed guardian minister for Chandrapur and Gondia.

Chandrakant Patil will be guardian minister for Pune. Dr Vijay Kumar Gavit has been appointed guardian minister for Nandurbar.

BJP strongman from north Maharashtra Girish Mahajan will be guardian minister for the districts of Dhule, Latur and Nanded. Gulabrao Patil, who is from the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, will be guardian minister for Jalgaon and Buldhana.

Dada Bhuse will be guardian minister for Nashik and Sanjay Rathod will be guardian minister for Yavatmal and Washim.

Suresh Khade will be guardian minister for Sangli and Sandipan Bhumre will be guardian minister for Aurangabad.

Industries Minister Uday Samant will be guardian Minister for Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in Konkan, while PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan will be guardian minister for Palghar and Sindhudurg. Health Minister Tanaji Sawant will look after Parbhani and Osmanabad while Abdul Sattar from Shinde camp has been appointed as guardian minister for Hingoli.

Education minister Deepak Kesarkar will be guardian minister for Mumbai city and Kolhapur.

BJP leader Atul Save will be guardian minister for Jalna and Beed districts and Shambhuraj Desai will be guardian minister for his home district of Satara as well as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s district of Thane.

Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha will be guardian minister for Mumbai suburbs.