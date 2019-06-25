Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse defies gag order yet again, leaves BJP red-faced

The state government was left red faced Monday as former minister Eknath Khadse targeted the CM and other ministers in the Assembly.

During the discussion on a motion moved by the Chief Minister over the appointment of Congress’s Vijay Wadettiwar as the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House, Khadse was seen asking Shiv Sena Minister Gulabrao Pol to declare what has been decided between the allies over the Chief Minister’s post.

“…it is due to efforts made by people like me that we (the BJP) are now bearing the fruits of power. Some habits I had acquired as the LoP are still present. So, sometimes I do talk about our own ministers,” Khadse said.

He also took a dig at Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who quit Congress to join BJP this month. “He is indeed very fortunate. A LoP switches over and is immediately given the No 3 position in the Cabinet. This is unheard of,” he said.