Maharashtra: Eight-year-old raped in Bhiwandi

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in Bhiwandi on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred in the afternoon when the girl was playing outside her house.

“A white car reportedly stopped near her house and the driver asked her for help in finding an address. He also offered the girl a ride in the car,” a police officer said.

“The man took her to an abandoned factory near her house, where he held her at knifepoint and raped her. He then locked the girl inside the factory and left in the evening, but the girl managed to climb out of the factory’s roof,” the officer said.

The girl’s family started looking for her around 6 pm when they realised she was not playing with her friends, police said. “She returned later in the night and was injured and crying. Her mother calmed her down and learned about what had happened,” the officer said. They later filed a complaint with the police.

He added, “The girl has provided us with a description of the accused.”