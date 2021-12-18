Maharashtra: Eight more Omicron cases, state tally 40

EIGHT MORE persons were detected with the new Covid variant Omicron in Maharashtra on Friday, of which six patients are from Pune and one each from Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivali. The total number of cases surged to 40 in the state. Out of them, 25 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Of these cases, 14 are from Mumbai, Pimpri Chinchwad (10), Pune Rural (6), two each in Pune Municipal Corporation, Kalyan Dombivali and Osmanabad, while one each patient is from Latur, Buldhana, Nagpur, and Vasai Virar.

“There hasn’t been any report of community-based transmission. All the infected patients either have travel history or close contacts of the patients,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer. “So far, the symptoms are mild. Unlike Delta variants, patients don’t lose their smell but develop severe throat pain,” he added.

In the meantime, health minister Rajesh Tope hinted towards a largescale transmission of the Omicron variant by January-February.

“With festivals around, people can’t put down their guards. They need to double mask up and follow Covid-19 precautionary measures,” he said in a press meet.