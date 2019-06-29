Maharashtra: Eight killed in rain-related incidents

EIGHT PERSONS have been killed since Thursday in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra.

While three persons died in Mumbai, in Palghar, an eight-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning and two farm labourers were killed in Akola. Two persons, including a teenage girl, were killed in rain-related incidents in Nashik district, which was lashed by heavy showers for the fourth consecutive day.

An 8-year-old boy, Mahendra Badga, died after being struck by lightning amid rains in Palghar on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place in Satkor village, Vivekananda Kadam, chief of the District Disaster Control Room, said. The boy was playing in t

Team India comprised students of All India Gojukai Karate-Do headed by Hanshi Vispy Kapadia from Mumbai and Ken Ei Mabuni Shitoryu Karate School of India headed by Renshi P Ganesh from Bengaluru. The Mumbai school is affiliated to All India Okinawa Gojuryu Kenpoukai Kenbukan Karate-Do, Okinawa, Japan.

he courtyard of his house when the lightning hit him, killing him on the spot, he added. The local police have registered a case of accidental death.

“We don’t have the rain figures for today. However, no untoward incident was reported on Friday,” Palghar District Collector Prashant Nanaware said.

Lightning also claimed the lives of two farm labourers in Akola district, police said. “Kapil Shegokar (16) and Balu Umale (55) were working in a field when a cloudburst accompanied by lightning killed them. The incident happened around 4.30 pm in Borala village,” said Inspector Gajanan Shelke of Balapur police station.

Meanwhile, two persons, including a teenage girl, were killed in rain-related incidents in Nashik district.

Rupali Bhoi (18), a resident of Pimpalas village, was killed when she was struck by lightning Thursday evening, sources said. In the second incident, a 52-year-old man, Puvappa Kalal, was electrocuted near a paan shop in the Mumbai Naka area of the city around 5 pm Thursday.